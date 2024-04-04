Stegbauer, Skaggs remembered on First Responder’s Night

Mike Skaggs tosses a pitch in honor of his late brother, Jeffrey Skaggs, prior to the softball game between the McClain Lady Tigers and the Washington Lady Lions Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos McClain High School assistant softball coach Eric Stegbauer underhands a pitch in honor of his late father, Ralph Stegbauer, as part of the First Responder’s Night ceremonies at Washington High School prior to the game between McClain and Washington Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Washington High School.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — They will never be forgotten.

Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffrey Skaggs died on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 when a lift they were in overturned while they were working on the tower at the Concord-Green Township Fire Department in Staunton.

A ceremony honoring the two men was held as part of the Washington Blue Lion softball team’s First Responder’s Night Wednesday, April 3 prior to the home game against the McClain Tigers.

The teams stood in front of their respective dugouts for the playing of the National Anthem and a moment of silence for the two firefighters.

Then a member from each family — Mike Skaggs, brother of Captain Skaggs and Eric Stegbauer, son of Chief Stegbauer — threw a pitch to Washington catcher Addison Knisley and McClain’s Olivia Stegbauer, Ralph’s granddaughter, respectively.

The community mourns with the families of Mr. Stegbauer and Mr. Skaggs and continues to keep those men and their families in our prayers.