Panthers fall to Massie at VA Stadium, 6-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played another in a series of games at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Thursday, April 4, taking on former South Central Ohio League rivals the Clinton-Massie Falcons.

Clinton-Massie won the game, 6-0.

Miami Trace’s record is now level at 2-2, while Clinton-Massie improves to 4-2 on the season.

Denehy was the winning pitcher for the Falcons. He pitched seven innings with two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. He hit two Panther batters.

Cam Morton started and suffered the loss for the Panthers. He pitched five innings with seven hits and five runs (four earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.

Trenton Huffman worked one inning for Miami Trace, with two hits, one run (earned) and one strikeout. He hit one Clinton-Massie batter.

For Miami Trace, Brady Armstrong and Jameson Hyer each had one hit.

For the Falcons, Denehy, Theetge, A. Smith each had two hits. Black, Frisch and Doyle each had one hit for Massie.

Black hit a triple and Denehy had a double.

The Falcons scored one run in the first, four in the fourth and one more in the sixth inning.

Miami Trace takes on the Waverly Tigers Friday at the VA Stadium. The start time is to be announced.

The Panthers are at Fairborn Saturday at noon.

Miami Trace will open Frontier Athletic Conference play Monday at home against Chillicothe and then visit Ohio’s First Capital for the second of back-to-back games with the Cavaliers Tuesday. Game time is 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Brody McBee, 0-2, hbp; Brady Armstrong 1-3; Evan Colegrove 0-3; Jameson Hyer, 1-3; Cooper Enochs, 0-2, hbp; Konnor May, 0-2; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-1; Justin Robinson 0-2; Austin Brown, 0-2; Austin Boedeker, 0-3.

Offensively for Clinton-Massie: Denehy, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 2b; Theetge, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; A. Smith, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 rbi; Black, 1-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 3b, hbp; Frisch, 1-4, 3 rbi; Doyle, 1-3; Kendrick, 0-3; Elkins, 0-2, 1 bb.

RHE

MT 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

C-M 100 401 x — 6 9 2