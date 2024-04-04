MT boys, girls finish second at Waynesville Spartan Invitational

WAYNESVILLE — On Wednesday, the Miami Trace Panthers sent their boys and girls track teams over to Warren County to compete in the annual Waynesville Spartan Invitational, held at Waynesville High School.

11 boys and 11 girls teams participated, with Miami Trace coming in second place for both boys and girls.

The meet was canceled before the 300-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, 200-meter dash, 3200-meter run, and 4 x 400-meter relay events could be completed.

Individual girls results:

100-meter hurdles — Abigail Kovalchik, 2nd, 20.09; Sara Smith, 10th, 24.20.

100-meter dash — Bella Shull, 10th, 14.95; Mya Babineau, 11th, 14.95.

4 x 200-meter relay — 4th, 2:00.71.

1600-meter run — Karleigh Cooper, 9th, 6:17.09; Amberly Szczerbiak, 11th, 6:33.49.

4 x 100-meter relay — 6th, 58.09.

400-meter dash — Kamika Bennett, 3rd, 1:08.01; Gracie Shull, 11th, 1:18.02.

High Jump — Kamika Bennett, 1st, 4’10”; Anslee Combs, 5th, 4’6”.

Long Jump — Nora Morrison, 1st, 14’3”.

Discus Throw — Emily Turner, 1st, 88’8”; Sureya Lopez, 5th, 76’8”.

Shot Put — Emily Turner, 1st, 29’5”; Sureya Lopez, 5th, 26’5”.

Individual boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay — 6th, 10:43.25.

110-meter hurdles — Brice Perkins, 2nd, 18.01; Asher LeBeau, 3rd, 18.75.

100-meter dash — Jake Manbevers, 10th, 12.94; Jayden Jones, 12th, 12.95.

4 x 200-meter relay — 2nd, 1:42.67.

1600-meter run — Eli Fliehman, 1st, 5:04.86; Liam Havens, 8th, 5:53.89.

4 x 100-meter relay — 2nd, 48.75.

400-meter dash — Brice Perkins, 13th, 1:00.64; Jake Manbevers, 18th, 1:04.31.

High Jump — Kooper Hicks, 3rd, 5’; Janson Smith, 3rd, 5;’.

Long Jump — Bryson Wallace, 6th, 16’; Jake Manbevers, 14th, 14’3”.

Discus Throw — Hayden Bartruff, 7th, 93’9”; Luke Bennett, 8th, 80’10”.

Shot Put — Weston Dawes, 2nd, 37’7”; Hayden Bartruff, 10th, 30’8.25”.

Miami Trace is back in action on Friday as they will travel to Cedarville University to compete in the Impson Invitational at 4:30 p.m.