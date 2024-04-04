DKG chapters celebrate birthdays with St. Patrick’s theme

Delta Kappa Chapter members of Washington Court House. Submitted photos Delta Gamma Chapter members of Chillicothe. The Paint and Main Quartet of Chillicothe.

The title of the brunch celebrating the 85th birthday of Alpha Gamma and Alpha Delta, both chapters of Delta Kappa Gamma Organization of Ohio, was “Top o’ the Morning,” a Saint Patrick’s theme, on Saturday morning, March 16 at the Chillicothe Country Club.

The Alpha Gamma Chapter of Chillicothe was the host for this year’s celebration with the chapter president Jeanne Bennett welcoming members from both chapters with opening remarks and then leading the entire group in the pledge of allegiance. Peggy Lester, co-president of the Delta Alpha Delta chapter of Washington Court House, made welcoming remarks and thanked the Alpha Gamma Chapter for their invitation.

The Alpha Gamma Chapter in Chillicothe was founded on March 24, 1939, and the Alpha Delta Chapter in Washington Court House was founded on March 25, 1939. The two chapters have traditionally celebrated their birthday together each year taking turns hosting.

The room was decorated beautifully in an Irish theme and a delicious breakfast buffet was enjoyed. There was a drawing of two spring wreaths with names being drawn so that there would be a winner from each chapter. Anne Quinn won the wreath for the Delta Kappa Chapter of Washington Court House.

The entertainment for the party was the very talented and versatile barbershop quartet, the Paint and Main Barbershop Quartet of Chillicothe, who sang a great variety of songs including the old favorite quartet songs, songs from the 60s and 70s songs, and show songs. The favorites of the day had to have been the Irish songs, especially “Danny Boy.”

Delta Kappa Gamma is a local, state, national, and international organization which promotes the professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.