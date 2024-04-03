Sheridan to be inducted into WCHCS Arts Hall of Fame

Andy Sheridan is the inaugural inductee into the newly-established WCHCS Arts Hall of Fame. Submitted photo

Washington Court House City Schools is proud to announce Andy Sheridan, Class of ‘06, as the inaugural inductee into the newly-established WCHCS Arts Hall of Fame.

The songwriter and producer was born and raised in Washington Court House, where his passion for music began at a young age. Starting with piano, then with school bands and choirs, he found his real calling.

After graduating from Washington Senior High School in 2006, Andy moved to Nashville, Tenn. to attend Belmont University, but quickly found musical success outside the four walls of the classroom. Sheridan swapped his college books for a life on the road, touring as a full-time musician/band leader.

Sheridan has toured the world with Phil Vassar, Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector, playing shows all over the U.S, and dozens of other countries, ultimately earning a Guinness World Record for most shows played in 24 hours.

Sheridan has shared the stage and the studio with countless other artists, such as: Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and Jason Mraz. Sheridan saw his first #l hit on SiriusXM Radio & first certified Gold Record with “Narcissist,” by Avery Anna. He has landed other numerous cuts with Avery Anna, Parmalee, Dustin Lynch, Sam Riggs, Tyler Farr (feat. Jelly Roll), Nate Smith, and many more.

Additionally, Sheridan produces projects for other artists, and has cultivated a solid network of hit co-writers in Nashville, ultimately proving himself in the room with his creative tracks and skilled musicianship.

He is married to the love of his life, Melissa, and they have two children, Jett and Chandler.

Sheridan will be inducted into the WCHCS Arts Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will take place during the ARTS ROAR culminating concert in the Washington High School gymnasium, 400 S. Elm St. This event is open to the public and admission is free.