Blue Lions improve to 6-0 with series sweep of Tigers

Blue Lion sophomore Cooper Robertson crushes a double during the second inning of the game against McClain on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Robertson finished with 2 RBI on the day and Washington won by a score of 9-1. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (5-0, 1-0 FAC) hosted the McClain Tigers (2-3, 0-1 FAC) for game two of the season series on Wednesday in a windy, cold and rainy Frontier Athletic Conference baseball showdown.

After defeating the Tigers 7-1 on Monday, Washington would win again on Wednesday by a score of 9-1 to complete the series sweep.

Senior Bryce Yeazel secured the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Sophomore Bryson Heath pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Kaden Penwell suffered the loss on the mound for McClain, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with six walks and nine strikeouts through six innings of work.

“I’m proud of the boys for being mentally tough and battling through the adverse weather conditions,” Washington head coach Brian Yeazel said.

Washington scored one run in the bottom of the first inning.

With one out, Yeazel singled to centerfield and later advanced to third on a ground out from Sam Lotz. Evan Lynch singled to bring Yeazel home.

The Blue Lions would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the second.

Cooper Robertson led off with a double and Heath laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Robertson to third. Kylen Eskins followed with a single to score Robertson. Aden Osborne walked to move Eskins to second. Yeazel then singled, scoring Eskins, and Lotz reached on an error that scored Osborne. Lynch walked next to load the bases, but the next two batters struck out to end the inning. Washington led 4-0 through two innings.

McClain scored their lone run in the top of the third inning when Penwell doubled to bring home Eli Douglas, who had walked earlier in the inning.

The Blue Lions added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 7-1.

Lotz led off with a single and Lynch struck out. Will Miller walked and Gavin Coffman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Robertson lined out for the second out of the inning, Heath singled to right field to score both Lotz and Miller. Eskins then reached on an error that scored Coffman.

The final two runs for Washington came in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With one away, Lotz and Lynch hit back-to-back singles. Miller grounded out but advanced both runners. Coffman walked to load the bases, and Robertson followed with a big two-out single to right field that scored Lotz and Lynch. Heath struck out to end the inning.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, Robertson paced the team going 2-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored.

Heath was 1-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Lynch was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Lotz was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Yeazel was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Eskins was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Osborne was 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Miller was 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Coffman was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Offensively for McClain, Penwell led the was going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Seth Weller, Andrew Potts, Jayden Allison and Benny Vangundy all went 1-for-3.

Douglas was 0-for-2 with a run scored.

Washington (6-0, 2-0 FAC) is back home on Friday against Dayton Oakwood at 5 p.m.

McClain (2-4, 0-2 FAC) plays again on Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium against Southeastern at 7:30 p.m.