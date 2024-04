WMS boys win, girls fall to Chillicothe in dual track meet

CHILLICOTHE — On Monday, the Washington Middle School track and field team traveled to the Obadiah Harris and Family Athletic Complex to compete against Chillicothe Middle School in a dual track meet.

Washington won the boys dual by a score of 65-59, and Chillicothe won the girls dual by a score of 60-59.

Boys individual results:

Long Jump – Sam Pfeifer, 2nd, 16’ 10.25”; Jackson Everhart, 3rd, 16’ 10”

High Jump – Sam Pfeifer, 2nd, 5’4”.

Discus Throw – Brian Woods, 1st, 89’9”; Quinn Phillips, 2nd, 85’6”.

Shot Put – Brian Woods, 2nd, 28’7”; Quinn Phillips, 3rd, 26’6”.

Pole Vault – Cooper Heidler, 1st, 10’.

4 x 800-meter relay – Colton Osborne, Caleb Atkinson, Matthew Jones and Carson Wise; 2nd, 12:00.

100-meter hurdles – Eduardo Navarette, 1st, 18.3; Cooper Heidler, 2nd, 19.8.

100-meter dash – Leighton Anderson, 1st, 11.2; Jackson Everhart, 3rd, 12.3.

1600-meter run – Colton Osborne, 2nd, 6:09; Caleb Atkinson, 3rd, 6:25.

4 x 100-meter relay – Eduardo Navarette, Sam Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart and Leighton Anderson; 1st, 48.8

200-meter hurdles – Eduardo Navarette, 1st, 27.9.

800-meter run – Colton Osborne, 2nd, 2:53; Carson Wise, 4th, 3:10.

200-meter run – Leighton Anderson, 1st, 23.4;

4 x 400-meter relay – Matthew Jones, Caleb Atkinson, Ryley Wiseman, and Quinn Phillips, 1st, 5:26.

Girls individual results:

Long Jump – Jeorjia Potts, 1st, 13’ 7.5”; Hailey Lemaster, 4th, 11’ 7.5”.

High Jump – Eydyn Gibbs, 1st, 4’6”; Kate Miller, 2nd, 4’; Neka Bragg, 3rd, 3’10”.

Discus Throw – Addison Krape, 6th, 41’3”.

Shot Put – Addison Krape, 6th, 19’4”.

100-meter hurdles – Aniah Robinson, 2nd, 19.4.

100-meter dash – Eva Bennett, 1st, 13.1; Emma Murphy, 4th, 15.4.

4 x 200-meter relay – Kate Miller, Emma Murphy, Claire Streitenberger and Heidynn Curl; 1st, 2:11.

1600-meter run – Neka Bragg, 1st, 6:38.40; Anna Tackage, 2nd, 6:38.60.

4 x 100-meter relay – Kate Miller, Eva Bennett, Alexia Miller and Eydyn Gibbs; 1st, 56.9.

400-meter dash – Jeorjia Potts, 2nd, 1:13; Megan Reed, 3rd, 1:18; Abigail Huff, 5th, 1:25.

200-meter hurdles – Aniah Robinson, 2nd, 35.9.

800-meter run – Neka Bragg, 1st, 2:55; Megan Reed, 3rd, 3:20; Abigail Huff, 4th, 3:21.

200-meter dash – Jeorjia Potts, 3rd, 30.1; Heidynn Curl, 4th, 32.0.

4 x 400-meter relay – Anna Tackage, Kate Miller, Eva Bennett, and Eydyn Gibbs; 1st, 4:57.

Washington is scheduled to host Fairfield Leesburg on Wednesday, April 3 with field events beginning at 4:30m p.m.