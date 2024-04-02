Weekly Sports Schedule – 4/3-4/10
Wed., April 3
MT Varsity Track at Waynesville Spartan Invitational 4:30 p.m.
MT Tennis at Logan Elm 4:30 p.m.
WCH Jr. High Track vs Fairfield Leesburg 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball vs Jackson 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs McClain 5 p.m. (First Responder Night)
Thurs., April 4
MT Jr. High Track at Loveland Relays 4:15 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track at Ross Southeastern 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Chillicothe 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Clinton Massie 5 p.m.
MT JV Softball vs Clinton Massie 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball vs East Clinton 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Clinton Massie at VA Paints Stadium 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at Clinton Massie 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at East Clinton 5 p.m.
Fri., April 5
MT Varsity Track at Cedarville University 4:30 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at Leesburg Fairfield 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball at Oakwood 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Oakwood 5 p.m. (Cherry Hill Primary Night)
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Oakwood 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Waverly at VA Paints Stadium TBA
Sat., April 6
WCH Jr. High Track at Logan 10 a.m.
WCH JV Softball at Wilmington 11 a.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Wilmington 11 a.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Wilmington 11 a.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Fairborn 12 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at Fairborn 12 p.m.
Mon., April 8
No Events
Tues., April 9
MT Tennis vs WCH 4:30 p.m.
MT Varsity Track vs Hillsboro and Stebbins 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m. (Fayette County Dragons Softball/Special Olympics Night)
Wed., April 10
WCH Jr. High Track vs WCH Invitational 4 p.m.
MT Tennis vs Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT Jr. High Track vs Blanchester and Lynchburg-Clay 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs East Clinton 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Hillsboro 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Hillsboro 5 p.m.