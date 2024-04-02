Severe weather likely today across the area

This graphic shows several counties in Ohio and the threat of severe weather on a level scale of 1-5. Fayette County is on a level 4 according to the graphic. Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service Wilmington OH

FAYETTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has advised of likely severe weather today across Ohio.

A round of storms hit parts of the state this morning, with several additional storms expected this afternoon and evening. According to the NWS, all types of severe weather are possible, with a risk of strong tornadoes this afternoon.

The NWS is predicting that the window of 12-8 p.m. today will be the strongest likelihood of severe weather.

These storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Several tornadoes are possible, with a chance for a few long-tracked, strong tornadoes. Heavy rain will lead to the threat of flash flooding as well.

The NWS recommends having multiple ways to receive warnings, relying on trusted sources for the latest information and being prepared to find a sturdy structure during these storms.

Washington Court House City Schools, Fayette Christian School and Miami Trace Local Schools closed today due to the expected weather and based on the recommendation of the Fayette County Emergency Management Association.

The US National Weather Service Wilmington OH Facebook page will have updates throughout the day as these storms move through the area.

Community members can also go to https://www.faycoso.com/182/Nixle to sign up to receive text and e-mail alerts from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County Emergency Management Association in the event of tornado warnings, watches, or other urgent information.