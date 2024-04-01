Blue Lions defeat Tigers, 7-1

Blue Lion junior Will Miller started and pitched six innings in the victory against McClain on Monday, April 1, 2024. Pictured behind Miller is freshman Aden Osborne. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team (4-0) looked to stay undefeated as they began Frontier Athletic Conference play on Monday, traveling to Mitchell Park to take on the McClain Tigers (2-2).

The Blue Lions were without their starting shortstop and leadoff batter in senior John Wall, who suffered a concussion during Saturday’s game against Circleville.

Nevertheless, Washington was able to come back home with a 7-1 victory over McClain to improve to 5-0 on the year and 1-0 at home.

Will Miller was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Blue Lions. He worked six innings, allowing one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Bryson Heath pitched the final inning in relief, retiring the side in order.

Andrew Potts suffered the loss on the mound for the Tigers, allowing three runs (all earned) on three hits with four walks through four-and-a-third innings. Cohen Six pitched the final two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless through four innings of play, but that changed when Washington came to bat in the top of the fifth inning.

Kylen Eskins led off with a walk, then Aden Osborne flied out to centerfield. Bryce Yeazel singled to move Eskins to second, and Sam Lotz walked to load the bases. Evan Lynch lined out to right field, and then Miller singled to right field to score Eskins and Yeazel. Gavin Coffman followed that with a double to left field that scored Lotz and Miller, making it 4-0. McClain was able to get out of the inning two batters later without allowing any more runs.

Washington would score their final three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Osborne walked and later stole second, and Yeazel would drive him in with a single to centerfield. Lotz grounded into a fielder’s choice as Yeazel was tagged out trying to go to third base. Lynch blasted a triple to deep right field that scored Lotz, and Miller followed with a single to score Lynch, his third RBI of the game.

McClain would score their lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Kaden Penwell popped out, Potts walked, Jayden Allison singled and Six singled after that to score Potts. The next two batters struck out to end the inning.

Neither team would score in the seventh inning as Washington prevailed with the aforementioned win.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, Miller led the way going 2-for-3 with three RBI, a walk and a run scored. Miller also recorded a stolen base.

Lynch was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Yeazel was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Coffman was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Osborne was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Osborne also stole two bases.

Eskins was 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Robertson was 0-for-1 with a walk.

Lotz was 0-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Offensively for the Tigers, Six led going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.

Allison and Owen Sykes both went 1-for-3.

Potts was 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.

Washington (5-0, 1-0 FAC) and McClain (2-3, 0-1 FAC) will turn right around and play each other again on Tuesday, this time at Washington.