Chillicothe tennis beats Miami Trace, 4-1

Miami Trace senior Robbie Bennett makes a return during a second singles match against Chillicothe Monday, April 1, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Chillicothe Monday, April 1.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Noah Flores beat Jonah Goddard, 6-1, 6-0.

At second singles, Asher Pendell defeated Robbie Bennett, 6-1, 6-2.

J.B. Maravilla won at third singles over Reilly Campbell, 6-3, 6-1.

Benjamin Yandila and Elijah Yandila beat Tucket Walton and Aiden Pence at first doubles, 6-3, 6-2.

At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Holten Pepper and Slade Strider defeated Malachi Upshaw and Lyric Graves, 6-1, 6-2.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at Logan Elm Wednesday and host Washington Tuesday, April 9.