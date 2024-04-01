Big fourth inning propels Lady Lions to 11-7 win over Lady Tigers

Lady Lion freshman June Maddux puts a ball in play during the game against McClain at Mitchell Park on Monday, April 1, 2024. Washington would win the game by a score of 11-7. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — Frontier Athletic Conference play began for the Washington Lady Lion softball team (1-2) on Monday as they traveled to Mitchell Park to take on the McClain Lady Tigers (1-3).

Despite trailing 6-2 through three innings, a huge seven-run fourth inning helped propel the Lady Lions to an 11-7 road victory.

Lilly Shaw was the winning pitcher on the mound, working all seven innings and allowing seven runs (all earned) on 15 hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Gracie Bowers suffered the loss, allowing seven runs (all earned) on 10 hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Brie Cummins allowed four runs (all earned) in relief on no hits, with three walks and no strikeouts.

McClain took an early 3-0 lead after one inning.

With Lindsey Hutchinson at second base and one out, Olivia Stegbauer doubled to score Hutchinson and Leah Lovett followed with another double to score Stegbauer. A third double in a row, this one from Kenzi Wise, scored Lovett to make it 3-0. Washington recorded a double play to get out of the inning.

The Lady Lions would get two runs back in the top of the third inning.

June Maddux led off with a single to centerfield, followed by another single from Adysun Bartruff that moved Maddux to third. After the next two batters were retired, Addison Knisley laced a double into centerfield to score both runners. The next batter was retired to end the inning.

The Lady Tigers added on three more runs in the bottom of the third.

Cummins led off with a triple, and Stegbauer brought her home with an infield single. Lovett hit her second double of the game to move Stegbauer to third. Wise hit a sac fly that scored Stegbauer, and Allie Flowers followed with a single. Milla Everetts singled on a bunt but Lovett was thrown out at home on the play. Sarah Easter brought in the last run of the inning on a single to centerfield.

Then came the big fourth inning for Washington.

Mikhaylee Ragland and Havannah Burns were walked to begin the inning, and Jordan Mead was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Maddux walked to score Ragland and Burns scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. Bartruff walked to reload the bases. Olivia Haycook singled to score Mead, and a sac fly from Alizae Ryan scored Maddux. Knisley would follow with her second extra base hit, this one a triple to deep left field that scored both Bartruff and Haycook. The final run of the inning came on a sacrifice bunt by Shaw that score Knisley. The Lady Lions led 9-6 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

McClain would get one run back in the fourth when Lovett singled to score Hutchinson.

The final two runs of the game came in the top of the fifth inning.

Mead led off with a single, and Maddux grounded out to move Mead to second. Bartruff singled to centerfield to move Mead to third, and Bartruff advanced to second base on a throw from McClain. Haycook followed with a single to centerfield that scored Mead and moved Bartruff to third. Bartruff would later steal home to make it 11-7, which was the final.

Offensively for Washington, Knisley led the way going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and a run scored.

Haycook was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Bartruff was 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.

Maddux was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

Mead was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Burns and Ragland were both 1-for -3 with a walk and a run scored.

Shaw and Ryan were both 0-for-3 with an RBI each.

Offensively for McClain, Lovett led the team going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and a run scored.

Stegbauer was also 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Easter was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Cummins was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Wise was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Hutchinson was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Bowers was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Everetts was 1-for-1.

Flowers was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Washington (2-2) and McClain (1-4) are slated to play again tomorrow evening at the softball complex at Washington High School.