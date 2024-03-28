Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Feb. 20 – 832 E. Temple St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a burning smell inside the house, no visible smoke or fire. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Occupants described an electrical / burning smell in the front bedroom. FD investigation utilized thermal imaging cameras to check the room in question, the attic, crawl space, electrical switches, outlets and other various electronic devices and mechanical equipment. FD did not find any obvious problems or issues. Further FD investigation narrowed down the source of the odor to either the furnace or the ceiling fan or a combination of both. FD shut-off the power to both and advised to have the furnace checked / serviced and also have an electrician change out the ceiling fan.

Feb. 17 – 673 Dill Road

Mutual aid was requested by BPM Joint Fire District for tanker and manpower for a working structure fire.

Feb. 15 – 429 Wilson-Silcott Road

FD responded to a report of an active structure fire. FD requested mutual aid with tankers and manpower while en route. Upon arrival, FD found a single story residential house with smoke showing from the rear of the structure. All occupants were out of the structure and reported no injuries. FD pulled a line to the rear of the structure and extinguished a small fire on the exterior of the building. Another crew made entry into the structure to look for fire extension. The interior of the structure, including the attic and crawl space, was clear of smoke and fire. FD removed some vinyl siding on the the rear exterior to look for extension. The occupants reported that they were on the roof to repair loose siding when they noticed smoke at the rear of the structure. When they went to investigate, they found a fire on the exterior of the house. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire with a small extinguisher and called for help. The fire started on the exterior of the building where a small pile of blankets, some cardboard, and leaves were piled. The fire spread to other item on the patio, including a chair, and to the vinyl siding on the building. The cause of the fire remains undetermined after investigation.

Feb. 14 – 1140 Campbell St.

FD responded to the smell of gas outside of the structure. FD checked the area with gas meter equipment and were unable to locate any leak.

Feb. 14 – 1029 Dayton Ave. NW

FD was requested for a gas check. FD checked the house with a gas meter and no leaks were found.

Feb. 11 – 1298 Dayton Ave. NW

FD was requested for a smoke alarm sounding. The caller advised there was no smell of smoke or signs of fire at the time of call. On arrival, firefighters checked the smoke detectors. The occupants replaced the batteries prior to calling the FD. While checking the smoke alarms, a carbon monoxide detector in the utility room was sounding and the readout indicated low battery. Firefighters recommended replacing any alarm that is over 10 years old. Firefighters cleared the scene.

Feb. 10 – 375 Ely St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a gas meter struck with a vehicle and leaking. FD requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched and found residents outside, with no smoke, fire or visible signs of a leak at the time of arrival. FD positioned the apparatus up wind of the incident and advised neighboring occupants of the situation and actions to take. FD investigation found the gas supply line broken behind the shut-off valve. FD was able to isolate the leak at the shut-off valve. FD ventilated the structure and advised neighboring occupants the situation was under control.