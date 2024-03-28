Lady Panthers run-rule Zane Trace, 12-0

Miami Trace sophomore Zoey Grooms connects on a pitch during the game against Zane Trace on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers on Thursday in a non-conference softball contest. The game was all Miami Trace from start to finish as they scored three runs in the second inning, five in the third and four in the fourth on their way to a 12-0 win in five innings.

Gracie Cordell got the victory on the mound for Miami Trace with a stellar performance. She worked five innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts on just 60 pitches.

The Lady Panthers started their scoring affair with two outs and no runners on in the bottom of the second inning.

Ryleigh Vincent singled and advanced to second base on an error. Ellie Hoppes reached on an error that scored Vincent and allowed Hoppes to get to second base. Dylaney Templin then singled to center field to score Hoppes. Mya Babineau followed that with a triple to deep left field to score Templin. The next batter would ground out to end the inning.

The third inning was the biggest offensively for Miami Trace. Ella McCarty led off the inning with a single to left field. Cordell was next and crushed a ball to deep left field that nearly cleared the fence but hit off the wall, holding Cordell to a double and scoring McCarty. Rhiley Keaton came in to pinch run for Cordell, and Zoey Grooms reached on an error that moved Keaton to third. Onesti Evans followed with a line drive single to center field that scored Keaton and Grooms, making it 6-0.

After the next batter flied out to center field, Hoppes doubled to score Evans. Hoppes advanced to third base during the next at bat and was later thrown out at home plate trying to score on a ball hit by Templin. The final score of the inning came when Babineau reached on an error that scored Templin, making it 8-0 after three innings.

McCarty led off the fourth inning in similar fashion as she did in the third, only this time it was a double to left field. Cordell grounded into a fielder’s choice next which scored McCarty. Grooms followed with a single to center field, and Evans reached on an error which moved Grooms to second base. Vincent reached on a fielder’s choice on the following at-bat as Grooms was forced out at third. Hoppes was next, and she singled to center field to score Evans. The final runs of the contest came during the next at-bat, as Templin singled to center field to score Vincent and Hoppes.

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, McCarty led the way going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Templin was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Hoppes was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Evans was 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Cordell was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Babineau was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Vincent was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Grooms was 1-for-3 with one run scored.

Miami Trace (1-2) is back in action on Saturday at Huntington at 11 a.m.