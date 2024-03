Lions District Governor John Hibbs recently visited the Good Hope Lions Club. Submitted photos Membership Chevron recipients, left to right: Lions Rick Mead, Bob Barker, Ron Amore, Sr., Jack DeWeese, David Bender and Ron Clay.

Ohio Lions OH6 District Governor John Hibbs visited the Good Hope Lions Club on Thursday, March 21.

Hibbs thanked the club for their many contributions to Lions’ projects and local non-profit organizations as a result of proceeds form the annual candy store and semi-annual pancake and sausage breakfast.

Hibbs also presented several members with membership chevrons, awarded in five-year increments per quarter.

This quarter, members were recognized for service to Lions from five years to 40 years.