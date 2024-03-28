Good Hope Lions to form 501(c)(3) foundation

Lion Jim Faust, representing the Ohio Lions Foundation, explains the process of establishing a 501(c)(3) restricted fund for the Good Hope Lions. Submitted photo

The Good Hope Lions plan to form a 501 (c)(3) foundation, allowing for tax-deductible donations to the club.

Recently, Lion Jim Faust, representing the Ohio Lions Foundation, explained the process of establishing a 501(c)(3) restricted fund for the Good Hope Lions.

Faust detailed how the restricted fund would operate, and that the main benefit would be that any entity, be it corporations, businesses of any kind, or even individuals to make tax-deductible donations to the Good Hope Lions.

The Ohio Lions Foundation (itself a 501(c)(3) organization) would then administer and distribute those funds to Lions-related organizations as directed by the Good Hope Lions Restricted Fund Advisory Committee.

Examples of recipients would be Pilot Dogs, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, Ohio Lions Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Lions Club International Foundation (providing disaster relief locally and around the world), Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation and any other 501(c)(4) or (3) organization.

It is hoped that once businesses and individuals become aware of the tax advantages of such donations, Lions will be able to impact more people in need.

For more information, email the club at [email protected]