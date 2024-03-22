Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Feb. 16

Joshua L. and Christina E. Massie to Angela Joyce, 66 Main St., consideration amount $235,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Hotel Street Rentals LLC, 419 W. Elm St., consideration amount $119,000.

Nancy J. Mitchem to Michael S. and Tamara Lower, 418 Florence St., consideration amount $105,000.

Recorded Feb. 20

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes Inc, 1021 Andrick Dr., consideration amount $86,000.

Stephanie M. Cannon Trust and Charles T. Harris Trust to Timberhaven LLC, 825 Sycamore St., consideration amount $80,000.

Jason W. and Heather M. Fest to Cummings Farms LLC, 3020 Mathews Road NW, consideration amount $340,000.

Peggy J. Jones to Capital City Homebuyers LLC, 1014 Briar Ave., consideration amount $80,000.

Recorded Feb. 22

Travis Burden to Christina Ward, 424 Albin Ave., consideration amount $154,900.

Larry M. and Tamara L. McGarvey to Anthony A. Garcia Jr. and Kennedy P. Bobo, 718 Leslie Trace NW, consideration amount $199,000.

CNN Homes Inc to Wyatt, Rachel and Keith Mullikin, 9206 W. Lancaster Road, consideration amount $222,000.

Recorded Feb. 26

Zachary and Gentry Bliss to Timothy and Rachel Stritenberger, 546 Albin Ave., consideration amount $167,900.

Recorded Feb. 27

Joyce Miller to Miranda Taylor, 4857 Dickey Road NE, consideration amount $35,000.

Richard W. and Nancy S. Beckman to Carl W. and Kimberly A. Wilt, 40.3067 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $185,000.

Recorded Feb. 28

William and Vera McCown to Zechariah Judd and Anna Brady, 1006 Briar Ave., consideration amount $230,000.

Dustin and Courtney Dunn to Robert M. Dale and Courtney M. Shepherd, 880 Blackstone St., consideration amount $179,400.

Recorded Feb. 29

Gordon Plumbing LLC to Michael D. Gordon, 920 N. North St., consideration amount $46,000.

Byron N. and Christina Collins to Holly M. Riegel, 707 S. Main St., consideration amount $209,000.

Recorded March 4

Gaven and Sarah Miller to Dominic Rinehart and Emma Beauchamp, 716 Columbus Ave., consideration amount $131,000.

Huntington National Bank to ADS Homes LLC, 110 E. Circle Ave., consideration amount $56,000.

WBH Ohio LLC to Emilion Garcia, Maria De Leon and Valerie Loza, 7319 Old Rt. 35 SE, consideration amount $400,000.

Recorded March 5

John and Joni Blouse to David and Christina Hayes, 9140 and 9154 W. Lancaster Road, consideration amount $196,500.

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Edwin and Victoria Vallery, 775 Niatross Ct., consideration amount $326,900.

Gorrell Property Investments LLC to Michael and Angela Duvernay, 2434 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount $235,000.

Vesta Kesler to Toni D. Hart, 332 Van Deman St., consideration amount $220,000.

Shiva Gauri LLC to Tap Ohio Hotel LLC, 10160 Carr Road, consideration amount $1,800,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes, 1021 Andrick Dr., consideration amount $86,000.

Recorded March 6

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Victor, Kathy and Sara Patterson, 1405 Shoemaker Dr., consideration amount $364,200.

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Amy Case, 1149 Red Mile Blvd., consideration amount $293,000.

Heather A. Kyle to WBH Ohio LLC, 2223 Flakes Ford Road SE, consideration amount $180,000.

Roger and Megan Conger to Planet Home Lending LLC, 320 Hopkins St., consideration amount $132,300.

Cynthia and Lawrence Shaltry, and Herbert and Luan Bonner to Jason Patch, 1207 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $158,000.

Cheryl D. Card to KBM REI LLC, 13 Vine St., consideration amount $60,000.

Recorded March 8

Coby and Hailey Hughes to Christian and Ashley Santiago, 432 Peabody Ave., consideration amount $232,400.

Recorded March 12

Bruce and Lorena Stolsenberg to Derrick and Lydia Marcum, 673 Dill Road NE, consideration amount $70,000.

Recorded March 14

Lindsey Rumer to Cheyanna R. Keaton, 1145 Gregg St., consideration amount $175,000.

PJO Properties LLC to ADS Homes LLC, 418 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $50,000.