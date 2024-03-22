Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers
THURSDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato
FRIDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
12:30 p.m. PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12-3 p.m. Retirement party for Cheryl Stockwell