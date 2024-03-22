Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, biscuit, hash browns, muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers

THURSDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato

FRIDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12-3 p.m. Retirement party for Cheryl Stockwell