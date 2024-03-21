A large crowd was in attendance for Wednesday’s Washington Shrine Club dinner and car show at Sugar Creek Packing. Gail Allen | R-H photos Washington Shrine Club holds car show fundraiser Washington Shrine Club holds car show fundraiser

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A large crowd attended the Washington Shrine Club annual fundraising event — this year being a dinner and car show at the Sugar Creek Packing building on Kenskill Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to Shrine Club President John Heinz, an annual fundraising event is held each year dating back to 2013 in Washington Court House. They raise money for Shriner’s Hospitals, because “its all about the kids,” said Heinz.

Shriner’s Hospitals for Children was founded in 1922 and has provided hope and healing for over 100 years. They are also committed to research to expand medical treatment for children. Shriner’s Children’s in Ohio is located in Dayton.