City plans to place handicap ramp access along Market St.

City service department employees work to put in handicap ramp access at each corner along Market Street. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House City Service Department is working to put in handicap ramp access at each corner along Market Street, according to Dylan Arnold, the city employee working at the corner of Market and Hinde streets on Wednesday.

According to City Manager Joe Denen, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a project in the works to repave State Route 62 (Market Street) from the split at Columbus Avenue and Market streets at Lewis Street south to Hinde Street.

The first stage is to add the corner crossing ramps along Market Street. The second phase will be an ODOT inspection of Market Street for areas that need repaired prior to paving. If areas are found to need full-depth repair before they can be paved, ODOT will make those street repairs.

Denen said this is a two-year joint construction project between the city and the state, but the repaving will not commence until 2026.