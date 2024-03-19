WCHCS hires new athletic director

Joe Kimling was unanimously approved at the WCHCS board meeting on Monday, March 18, 2024 to become the new athletic director at Washington High School. Kimling is currently the athletic director, assistant principal and dean of students at Madeira High School. Tyler Flora | R-H photos Meghan Griffith was unanimously approved at the WCHCS board meeting on Monday, March 18, 2024 to become the new principal at Washington Middle School. Griffith is currently the assistant principal at WMS.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday evening, two administrators were approved for the 2024-25 school year.

Joe Kimling was unanimously approved by the board to become the new athletic director at Washington High School for the 2024-25 school year. Kimling is currently employed at Madeira City School District.

“It is my pleasure to recommend to you, Mr. Joe Kimling,” said WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. “Mr Kimling currently resides in Madeira, Ohio and is the athletic director of Madeira High School and Middle School and has been for the past 22 years. He successfully served in a competitive league, the CHL, and dealt with the opportunities that come along with open enrollment and school choice.

“In addition, Mr Kimling also served as the assistant principal/dean of students at Madeira High School. Mr. Kimling holds a grades 5-12 principal license and currently holds licensure as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Mr. Kimling is the current state president of the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA), which is an association for all athletic directors in Ohio. He has a long and successful relationship with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and will bring a great deal of practical experience to Washington high and middle school athletics.”

Meghan Griffith was also unanimously approved to become the new principal at Washington Middle School for the 2024-25 school year. Griffith is currently the assistant principal at Washington Middle School.

“Ms. Griffith has been serving as assistant principal at Washington Middle School since August of 2023,” said Bailey. “Before she was appointed to the role of assistant principal, Ms. Griffith spent 18 years as a teacher with seven of those years as an intervention specialist for Washington Middle School. In addition to being a teacher, she also served four years as a school improvement consultant with a focus on educator evaluations. In addition to nearly 23 years of experience as an educator, Ms. Griffith holds three master’s degrees in educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, and special education.

“Over the past seven months as assistant principal, Ms. Griffith has demonstrated her skills in building relationships with staff, students, and families; connecting with students to de-escalate behaviors; and her willingness to support staff with structures and expectations.”

Several coaches were also unanimously approved for the 2024-25 school year, including Shannon Bartruff as the head boys golf coach, Kyle Maust as the head girls golf coach, Alan Grigsby as the head varsity cross country coach, Olivia Wayne as the head girls tennis coach, Tara Bivens as the head varsity cheer coach, and Brandan Ellars as the head girls soccer coach.

David Everson was approved by a 3-2 vote to return as the head football coach. Board members Ken Upthegrove, Mark Chrisman and Dr. Zach Camp voted “yes” while Wendy Downing and Jennifer Lynch voted “no.”

Ashley DeAtley was approved by a 4-1 vote to stay as the head volleyball coach. Board members Ken Upthegrove, Mark Chrisman, Dr. Zach Camp and Wendy Downing voted “yes” while Jennifer Lynch voted “no.”

Brian Grigsby, area director of the Scioto Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Isaac Hood, FCA student leader, addressed the school board to discuss last year’s Fields of Faith event and to request the opportunity to use facilities in the district to host the event again on Oct. 9.

Kindergarten registration information for the 2024-2025 school year was outlined during the meeting.

The following information was provided to the public regarding the registration process:

Online registration for kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year will open in April. Please note, this is pre-registration and not the final registration into the district. There are two portions to your registration. The first one is to fill out the online form on One View located on the district website. To find the link for registration, please log on to the district website at www.wchcs.org. Choose the “Our Schools” tab and select Cherry Hill Primary. On that page scroll down until you see “One View Registration.”

From there you will create your account and fill out the necessary information and save and submit. The second part will be an in-person session. Your registration will not be complete until you and your child attend one of the in-person registration dates with the documents as described below. The in-person registration dates will be Monday, April 15 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 8 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Both will be held in the cafeteria at Cherry Hill Primary.

Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1 to register. When you attend the in-person registration, please note that registration for your child will not proceed without the following documents: immunization record (to include all required K shots); certified copy of birth certificate; parent driver’s license or photo ID with current address; proof of residency (mortgage or lease agreement, W-2, utility bill) and proof of custody with court stamped documents, if applicable. If your child needs kindergarten immunizations, you may contact the Fayette County Health Department at 740-335-5910.

Information regarding the annual “Arts Roar” was revealed at the meeting. The event will take place on Thursday, April 11 with an art show in all four school buildings. The public can participate in a scavenger hunt to be eligible to win prizes. At 7 p.m., a concert will take place in the Washington High School gym with ensembles representing all four buildings. The inaugural Arts Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place during the concert event. The first inductee into the Arts Hall of Fame is Washington High School alumni, Andy Sheridan.

The meeting concluded with Bailey announcing that the annual Block Party is scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

The next regularly-scheduled board meeting is set for Monday, April 22 in the District Office at 7 p.m.