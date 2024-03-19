Anderson, Coffman compete at indoor National track meets

Washington High School senior Mason Coffman recently made his way to New York to compete in the Nike Nationals in the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory. Courtesy photo Washington Middle School student Leighton Anderson recently traveled to compete in the Adidas Track Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia. Courtesy photo

Two local athletes recently competed at the National level in indoor track and field, with Washington Middle School student Leighton Anderson competing in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Washington High School senior Mason Coffman competing in Manhattan, New York.

Anderson competed in the Adidas Track Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center and Coffman competed in the Nike Nationals in the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory.

Anderson placed 10th in the 60-meter dash out of 48 kids running, with a time of 7.58. He placed 9th in the 200-meter dash out of 54 kids running, with a time of 24.53.

“He ran very well, competing against some of the top kids in the nation,” said coach Alan Grigsby.

Coffman placed 39th in the nation in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.12. He was also part of a 4 x 200-meter relay team that finished 14th in the country with a time of 1:33.27.

Coffman finished his indoor season with personal-best times of 1:27.63 in the 4 x 200-meter relay, 6.95 in the 60-meter dash and 22.54 in the 200-meter dash.

Both young men will now turn their attention to their respective outdoor seasons.