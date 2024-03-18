WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 17

Criminal Damaging: At 11:58 a.m., a business on East Court Street reported that an unknown person caused damage to their building by shattering the front door glass.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:10 p.m. while on a traffic stop, the driver consented to a search of his vehicle. While searching, drug paraphernalia was located. After being arrested, a small vial containing suspected drugs was located. Additional charges are pending.

Theft: At 11:48 p.m., officers responded to United Dairy Farmers in reference to a theft. The offender was identified and a warrant was prepared. The offender was located and arrested a short time later.