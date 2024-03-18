WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 18

Robert Heath, 44, 3887 Old US 35 SE, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

March 17

Rodney B. Mccarty, 39, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 16

Patricia M. Nebbersall, 30, 910 Blackstone St., non-compliance suspension.

Countinee M. Murphy, 35, 223 E. Circle Ave., menacing.

Christian J. Fenneken, 22, New Holland, OVI, speed.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., criminal trespass, criminal damaging.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., criminal trespass, unruly.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., complicity (second-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass, unruly.

Kevin D. Terry, 42, at large, right-of-way in crosswalk violation.

Anne M. Reilly, 51, Columbus, speed.

Sierra K. Lesnick, 28, Columbus, failure to reinstate.

March 15

Jonathan M. Penn, 34, Bainbridge, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

March 14

Christopher McRobie, 38, 619 Vine St., operation of motorcycle.

Jason B. Kimball, 49, 2811 State Route 41 NW, FRA suspension.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct, criminal damaging.

Matthew Noriega, 35, Urbana, failure to yield.

March 13

Carl G. Bradshaw, 44, 3695 Camp Grove, speed.

Austyn N. Compton, 19, 6181 Washington-Waterloo Road, speed.

Trevir D. Nichols, 35, 724 Broadway St., window tint violation.

Derrick Whited, 45, Williamsport, driving under suspension.

Leticia Ajanel, 20, 3518 US 22 SE, no operator’s license, child restraint violation.

Clarissa N. Follrod, 31, 113 S. Main St., theft (fifth-degree felony).