SSCC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter attends Ohio Region Awards Conference

From left to right: Southern State PTK members Amanda Hitt, Madison Curtis, Alyk Lippincott, Alex Bradshaw, and student advisor Susan Morris. Submitted photo

The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Ohio Region Awards Conference was held on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

The event was hosted by Cuyahoga Community College. Southern State’s chapter had four officers and one advisor in attendance. In total, 14 chapters were in attendance/represented. This was a time of fellowship, celebration, and business proceedings.

Friday night was all about fellowship and reinforcing connections with other chapters during “family game night.” Members and advisors mingled, played games, and sang karaoke.

Saturday’s day session was a formal business meeting regarding Ohio region bylaws, electing new regional officers, and receiving updates on both PTK headquarters and the Ohio region. Concluding the day was dinner and an awards gala.

The Alpha Omicron Eta chapter of Southern State came home with several accolades including a nomination for “Most Distinguished Officer Team” and an induction into the “Order of the Torch.” The chapter also earned first runner-up for “Most Distinguished Ohio Region Chapter,” was ranked second for “Top 10 Ohio Region Chapters,” and attained “Five-Star Status” for 2023-2024. The Honors in Action Theme Project Award for “Systems of Play” was also recognized.

“The convention was a great success that celebrated Southern State’s chapter achievements and allowed the officer team to not only build relationships with other chapters but also strengthen internal relationships amongst the officers,” SSCC officials said.