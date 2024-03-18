Ohio State to host Cornell in NIT

By The Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cornell Big Red square off in the National Invitation Tournament. The teams play Tuesday for the first time this season. Ohio State is 10-12 against the Big Ten, and Cornell is 11-4 against the Ivy League.

Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-4 Ivy League) at Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State squares off against Cornell in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-12 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Big Red are 11-4 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Chris Manon is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.