Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H club holds 4th meeting

On March 10, Buckeye Land and Livestock 4-H Club held its fourth meeting of the year. The meeting was held to order next, pledges were said, then Cloverbuds were dismissed to their room and did a lesson on proper table setting, a look into a 4H cooking project, and finished with a St Patrick’s Day craft .

Next, the health, safety, and environmental officers gave their reports. The health report was given by Tess Dolphin, the safety report was given by Abby Lewis, and the environmental report was given by Clint Wilt.

Old Business

Jr. Superintendent applications due March 22

4-H camp registration opens April 5-19; camp fees paid by April 26

Lamb and goat tag-in is May 4 at 9-11 a.m.

Feeder calf tag-in is May 11, 9-11 a.m.

New Business

Order forms were passed out for the hanging flower baskets fundraiser – Due back next meeting March 24

Next Quality Assurance is April 18 and 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Demonstrations this week were:

Grace Armintrout on food safety, AJ Armintrout on how to properly use a ratchet strap, Christina Cook, McKenzie Miller, and Livia Paterson covered parts of a rabbit, Casey Cottrill and Aubrey Ferguson demonstrated how to bottle feed a calf.

Next meeting demonstrations will be given by Hayden Cummings, Cade Cottrill, Clint Wilt, and Garrett Bihl.

Next meeting will be held on March 24 at 2 p.m.

Meeting adjourned.