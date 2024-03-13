WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 12

Justin L. Nichols, 25, 1152 Commons Drive, driving under suspension.

Brandon L. Corey, 28, 820 Highland Ave. 4B, license forfeiture.

Tabitha M. McLemore, 19, 312 Western Ave., speed.

Bryn E. Karnes, 23, Greenfield, speed.

Tyler Evans, 30, 1125 Campbell St., Greene County bench warrant.

March 11

Tiffany R. Dunaway, 34, 2309 Rowe Ging Road SW, red light violation.

Murvin K. Trenner, 40, 824 Washington Ave., speed, failure to reinstate.

Scott E. Kaeding, 48, 4143 State Route 41 NW, speed.

Andrea G. Gingerich, 26, Leesburg, speed.

March 10

Karen S. Mayle, 61, 3107 Washington-Waterloo Road, speed.

Steven L. Terhune, 42, 1214 Red Mile Blvd., speed.

Jesse J. Baker, 18, Greenfield, right-of-way violation.

Mykenzie L. Hines, 34, Dandridge, Tenn., speed.