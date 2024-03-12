Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting rescheduled – March 18

The Jefferson Township Trustees’ regular meeting scheduled for Monday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. The next regularly-scheduled meeting will be Monday, March 18 at 6:30 at the Township Office. The public is always welcome.

Storytime & Pizza at the Jeffersonville Community Library – March 19

Starting at 6 p.m., join the Jeffersonville Community Library for some free pizza and listen to the hilarious adventures of “Hank the Cowdog,” head of ranch security, as he and his buddy “Dover” try to solve a mystery at the ranch. Open to children ages 4-10 years old with a parent. Limited to 10 spaces. Call (740)-488-7002 to sign up.

LPDC Committee meeting – March 21

The Miami Trace secondary LPDC committee will meet Thursday, March 21 at 2:45 p.m. in the Miami Trace Middle School main office conference room. Guests are welcome.

Local Democrats meeting – March 21

The Fayette County Democrats will hold their March meeting on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room.

Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house – March 29

The community is invited to the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H., for Cheryl Stockwell’s retirement open house on Friday, March 29 from noon to 3 p.m. The open house is designed to thank Stockwell for her 18 years of service to the senior citizens of Fayette County.