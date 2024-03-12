Washington Middle School track second at indoor State tournament

The Washington Middle School track team placed second at the OATCCC Middle School State Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The 4 x 200-meter relay team placed second as well. (standing, l-r); Sam Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart, Leighton Anderson, and Eduardo Navarrete made up the 4 x 200-meter relay team. Courtesy photo

NEW CONCORD — On Saturday, March 9,Washington Middle School sent multipe athletes to compete in the OATCCC Middle School State Indoor Championships. They placed second overall as a team, only taking five athletes on the boys side.

Cooper Heidler placed sixth in Pole Vault, Eduardo Navarrete placed sixth in the 200-meter dash, and Sam Pfeifer placed third in high jump.

The 4×200-meter relay team placed second. The team consisted of Eduardo Navarrete, Sam Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart and Leighton Anderson.

Leighton also was runner-up in the 60-meter dash and was State champion in the 200-meter dash. With his performance, Anderson qualified for Nationals this weekend in Virginia Beach.

The girls also competed but didn’t place. Anna Tackage competed in the 400-meter dash and Eva Bennett competed in the 60-meter dash.