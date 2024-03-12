Washington Middle School track second at indoor State tournament

NEW CONCORD — On Saturday, March 9,Washington Middle School sent multipe athletes to compete in the OATCCC Middle School State Indoor Championships. They placed second overall as a team, only taking five athletes on the boys side.
Cooper Heidler placed sixth in Pole Vault, Eduardo Navarrete placed sixth in the 200-meter dash, and Sam Pfeifer placed third in high jump.
The 4×200-meter relay team placed second. The team consisted of Eduardo Navarrete, Sam Pfeifer, Jackson Everhart and Leighton Anderson.
Leighton also was runner-up in the 60-meter dash and was State champion in the 200-meter dash. With his performance, Anderson qualified for Nationals this weekend in Virginia Beach.
The girls also competed but didn’t place. Anna Tackage competed in the 400-meter dash and Eva Bennett competed in the 60-meter dash.