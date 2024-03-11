SPVMHC to celebrate open house for the Rulon Center

CHILLICOTHE — The Rulon Center will hold an open house for the public on March 15 from 3-5 p.m. at 400 Chamber Drive, Chillicothe to celebrate its fifth-anniversary of helping men who seek recovery from substance use.

The Rulon Center is a 36-bed residential facility that has recently upgraded its recovery supports and treatment curriculum, according to a news release. The Rulon Center was named after the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center’s Board of Trustees member, Marsha Rulon.

Rulon was honored at the recent Board of Trustees meeting for her 40 years of board membership, the longest any board member has served since the agency opened in 1965.

She started volunteering in 1981 at the Fayette County Clinic Crisis Center and the crisis services was eventually moved into the main offices, located at 4449 SR 159, Chillicothe. In 1983, Rulon was invited by Martha Cottrill, the Board of Trustee president at that time, to become a board member.

The main office of SPVMHC also houses an outpatient clinic, the central administration, the Medication-Assisted Treatment Program, the outpatient psychiatric and counseling services, a Genoa Pharmacy, the 24/7/365 Crisis Center/Careline, and the 988 call services.

Recently, Rulon was presented with a proclamation sent by Luke Feeney, mayor of Chillicothe, that established November 28, 2023 as Marsha Rulon Day in Chillicothe. Also, Jeremy Stanklin, local veterans representative from Congressman Dr. Brad Wenstrup’s office, presented her with a proclamation of congratulations to honor Rulon for her many contributions and exemplary service.

SPVMHC is currently recruiting additional board members from Pike, Pickaway, and Ross counties. To apply for board membership, submit a resume to Marcia Clark, at [email protected], who is the current Board of Trustees secretary.

SPVMHC is a nonprofit community mental health center that provides many types of behavioral health services such as psychiatric, counseling, chemical dependency counseling, medication-assisted treatments, mental health residential treatment, crisis call and walk-in services, chemical dependency counseling and residential treatment for adults, transitional case management in five counties with six outpatient clinics, three residential 90-day treatment sites, and recovery housing locations.

Anyone can receive help or call for open appointments for care by calling (740) 773-4357.