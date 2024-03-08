Gibbs, Marine go 1-0 on day one of OHSAA State girls wrestling tournament

Lady Lion sophomore Leah Marine controls her opponent during her opening match at the OHSAA State girls wrestling tournament on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Marine won by technical fall, 19-3, to advance to the quarterfinals. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington junior Lyndyn Gibbs fights for position during her opening match at the OHSAA State girls wrestling tournament on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Gibbs would win by pin in the second period to advance to the quarterfinals. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

COLUMBUS — Friday began the opening day of girls wrestling competition at the OHSAA State Tournament, held at the Schottenstein Center.

Washington qualified two ladies, sophomore Leah Marine (35-11) at 105 pounds and junior Lyndyn Gibbs (45-1) at 130 pounds, to compete at the tournament.

Marine was the first to wrestle. Her opening match was against senior Emily Leeseberg (41-6) of Gahanna Lincoln.

Earlier this season, Marine fell in overtime to Leeseberg in the championship of the Queen of the Jungle Tournament at Washington High School.

This time around was a different story as Marine dominated the match from start to finish and won via tech fall, 19-3.

“Preparing for that match, it’s been a week-long process,” said Marine. “Make weight, dial in some moves at practice, and get my head right, and that’s what I did this week and it showed in the match. We really just focused on my game right now, not my opponents. I’ll try not to think about my next match until I have to. I’m just gonna stay calm, get some rest, and get some food.”

“I think she wrestled exactly how she was supposed to,” said Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs. “She came out tough and ready to go. I definitely think she is one of the best at 105 pounds in the state. That girl she just beat was in the top eight.”

Marine advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, where she will wrestle senior Lauren Ficker (40-2) of Vermilion. This will be the first meeting between the two. Ficker her opening match on Friday by pin at 5:11.

Gibbs wrestled next, against sophomore Chloe Tompkins (46-8) of Olentangy Berlin.

Gibbs had defeated Tompkins by major decision earlier in the season.

It was a second period win by pin for Gibbs this time as she controlled most of the match.

“The last time I went against that girl, it was in the third period and I got in my own head,” said Gibbs. “Knowing that I’m out of my head and actually wrestling my matches again, it feels good. Moving forward, I just have to wrestle smart. Nothing dumb, this is State. I have to not take risks and just wrestle my matches. I have to keep it in my head that no matter what, I just have to go out there and do my best no matter the outcome.”

“It was a good first round,” said Coach Gibbs. “Like she said, she wrestled that girl a few weeks ago at the Pioneer Classic and I think she won 13-2. I figured we could do a little bit better this time, and she did. It was a good first day overall.”

Gibbs also advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, where she will take on junior Abigal Mozden (48-5) of Alliance. Mozden won via pin at 4:12 on Friday in her opening match. This will be the first meeting between these two as well.

Stay with the Record-Herald all weekend for updates and results from the State tournament