Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 am. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Spring Fling