The Funny Farmer Cloverbuds surprised the residents at Carriage Court with special Valentine Day treat bags. They made these goodie bags as a club and all took part in decorating the bags. Club members, Front row: Mathias Scaff, Cole Shipley, Emma Ruby; Back row: Abigail Everts, Bridget Stonerock, Caroline Sizemore, Cael Fluent, Bentlee Smith, Connor Carr and Thomas Stonerock.

Submitted photo