Miami Trace boys, Washington’s Luke Crabtree advance to State bowling tournament

Miami Trace’s Bryce Stuckey and Washington’s Luke Crabtree both earned All-District honors for the Division I Southwest District after their individual performances at the District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek on Friday, March 1, 2024. Crabtree had the fourth-highest series with a 706, and Stuckey had the fifth-highest series with a xxx. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald The Miami Trace boys bowling team advanced to the DI State Tournament after placing third at the DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek on Friday, March 1, 2024. (standing, l-r); Hunter Tanner, Austin Campbell, Cole Whiteside, Elijah Daniels, Bryce Stuckey, Jake Manbevers, Jonah Goddard, Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond, Robbie Bennett, and head coach Ron Amore Sr. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

BEAVERCREEK — On Friday, The Washington and Miami Trace boys bowling teams competed at Beaver-Vu Bowl in the DI Southwest District bowling tournament. A total of 48 schools were represented in the competition.

Both teams advanced to the District Tournament after Washington placed third and Miami Trace placed seventh at the Sectional Tournament at Poelking Lanes in Kettering on Feb. 21.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team at the District Tournament move on to the State Championships on Friday, March 8 at HP Lanes in Columbus.

It was an exciting day for Miami Trace as for the first time in school history, the Panthers qualified as a team for the State Tournament by placing third at the event.

Miami Trace has qualified individuals for the State Tournament in the past, but a full team has never advanced as far.

The Panthers shot a 982, 1,085, and 1,033 in the first three games, and in the six baker games shot a 236, 209, 170, 174, 186, and 165 for a total of 4,240.

While the Blue Lions did not qualify as a team, they did have an individual that will be moving on to compete for a State Championship.

Washington senior Luke Crabtree had the fourth-highest individual series with games of 257, 254, and 195 for a total of 706, punching his ticket to State.

Crabtree’s performance also landed him on the All-District team, along with Miami Trace’s Bryce Stuckey.

As a team, the Blue Lions led all teams after one game with a score of 1,108. They followed with an 883 and a 984 game heading into the baker games, where they shot a 176, 173, 153, 161, 200, and 191 for a total of 4,029. Washington would finish 11th out of 24 teams.

In a tightly-contested battle, Kettering Fairmont were the District Champions with a total of 4,296 pins, Oak Hill was the District Runner-Up with 4,253 pins, Miami Trace finished in third and Beavercreek finished in fourth with 4,237 pins.