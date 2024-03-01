Get your house in order

When it seems like there is constant chaos in our homes, in our work places, and in our relationships, then something is out of order. When even our thoughts feel chaotic, then something is out of order.

Human beings need order. We were created in the image of a God of order. Could it be, that our lack of understanding God and His word is the reason for all of the chaos? At our Logos meeting this month we will strive to learn what God says about having and maintaining order in our lives.

We will hopefully get a glimpse through God’s word, as to how to stay on top of the chaos and be unaffected by it.

Please join us at Logos on Tuesday, March 5 where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. Logos is held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.