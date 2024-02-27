WCHCS discusses solar eclipse plans at board meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting, the district’s tentative plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 were explained.

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey shared his thoughts regarding the event.

“As you have seen, districts all over the place are either taking the day off, some are doing a delay, and some schools are doing nothing. So, it’s really just a matter of preference. I think the guidance from the health department is that they don’t want kids looking at the solar eclipse while the eclipse is happening.

“In talking with the principals, if we don’t do an early release on Wednesday, April 10, which is a scheduled early release, we could make it a full day and then on Monday we could do about a two hour and 15 minute or two hour and 30 minute release. That would give our kids plenty of time to get home, and each student will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses as the health department is buying those for our kids.

“One of the things that we talked about is the number of our kids that are reliant on food. Since it is a Monday, some of our kids wouldn’t have had a meal since Friday afternoon so we want to make sure we feed them while they are there.”

Also at the meeting on Monday, six Washington High School seniors gave a presentation to the school board requesting funding to help renovate the high school courtyard.

Seniors John Wall, Gabe Tayese, Logan Presley, Panth Shah, Nathan Upthegrove, and Bryce Yeazel presented a slideshow to the school board and those in attendance.

“First off, I’d like to thank Dr. Bailey and the Board of Education for taking the time to listen to our needs,” said Wall. “We’re here today to talk about the courtyard at Washington High School. Currently, it is sitting as a gray, empty space, and we believe that we can make it beautiful. Our plans are to make the courtyard a place for students to take pictures for prom, and also a place for students and teachers to relax in a vibrant and beautiful environment.”

Yeazel then presented renderings of two different benches that would be displayed in the courtyard. According to Yeazel, all of the benches would be made by Washington High School students.

Presley spoke about plans to remove shrubs in the courtyard and replace them with benches. He also discussed their plans to add a river rock to the courtyard.

Shah explained the plans to remove more bushes in the area and add 10-foot benches and large flowerpots.

Tayese mentioned removing bushes in a corner of the courtyard and adding a concrete fountain to the area. He then explained the idea of adding a lion water fountain to the courtyard. The fountain is set to be provided by members of the Class of 2007 at Washington High School.

Upthegrove discussed removing a tree and adding a large stone planter to the area. He also mentioned adding a Blue Lion mural to a wall in the courtyard. The mural is set to be approximately 10 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

The total funds requested by the seniors was $2,500, and if approved, the project would have an estimated completion date of early May, 2024. This would have it ready in time for prom, according to the seniors.

Wall concluded the presentation by thanking the board for their time and allowing them the opportunity to present their ideas.

The next WCHCS board meeting is set for Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. in the district office.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information from Monday’s meeting.