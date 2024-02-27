Eclipse viewers available to community

Shelby Hughes of Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) wears a pair of iso-certified eclipse glasses in preparation for the April 8 total solar eclipse. FCPH and Fayette Travel & Tourism have partnered to provide the glasses to area schools and long-term care facilities. Glasses will also be distributed at four locations throughout the county beginning today. There is a limit of two pairs per household while supplies last. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau have partnered to provide ISO-certified eclipse viewers to community members (while supplies last).

Glasses have been distributed to students and staff at Miami Trace Local Schools, Washington City Schools, Fayette Christian School, and Fayette County Head Start. Glasses were also shared with St. Catherine’s, Court House Manor, Carriage Court, Four Seasons, and Signature Health Care.

Glasses will be made available to community members at the following locations beginning today: Fayette County Public Health, Jeffersonville Village Office, Bloomingburg Municipal Building, and Launch at Destination Outlets. There is a limit of two pairs per household while supplies last.

Ohio will experience a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Fayette County is outside of the path of totality but residents will still be able to view a partial eclipse and should do so only with proper eyewear to protect their vision.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers.

Eclipse viewing safety tips:

Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

For the latest updates on the eclipse, events planned, and how it will affect Fayette County, follow Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau and Fayette County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook.