MT’s outdoor learning spaces near completion

The central tower of the new Miami Trace Elementary outdoor learning area. Brya Labig | R-H photos The progress on the obstacle course section of the elementary outdoor learning area. The “glider” with a wheelchair accessible ramp for elementary students. The Miami Trace High School outdoor learning area building progress.

Miami Trace Local School District officials have announced the progress of their outdoor learning spaces, which are currently being built for the benefit of elementary and secondary students.

The outdoor learning space located behind the high school will consist of a barn and a greenhouse area for students to learn and interact in a new and innovative way. Staff are hoping to include live animals in this area for students to care for, according to officials. In addition to the vocational agriculture program, the science department and the construction trades program may utilize the space.

The outdoor learning space located behind the original playground area, at the elementary school, will consist of: an obstacle course, a central tower, and a handicap accessible ramp up to a glider, a ground spinner for wheelchair students, a green field area for creative play, and an outdoor classroom space.

With the outdoor classroom, Miami Trace teachers will be able to take their classes, as well as curriculum, outside to learn in a fresh environment, and the area will be a great space for students to read outside. The combination of turf and the rubber safety surfaces will be more weather-resistant for students to play more comfortably — even after rain.

Miami Trace Elementary Assistant Principal Eric Tattersall explained that the idea for the outdoor learning spaces has been around for years, however, last year, Miami Trace put together a design committee made up of both student council members and school staff members.

“We had a design phase with the recreation committee,” explained Tattersall. “Individuals from staff and student council were there to present their ideas. One of the most popular visions amongst the students was to have an obstacle course.”

He added, “It’s just really neat to see that come to fruition now.”

Back in November of 2023, equipment for the outdoor learning spaces was ordered and a project was estimated to be finished by March of 2024. By January, a safety fence was built around the intended areas, and the equipment was officially delivered to the school. By the end of January, the support beams necessary to build the playground structures were installed.

Now, the outdoor learning spaces are projected to be finished within the next few weeks, which lands the timeline successfully at the end of March, as the design committee had hoped. Both of these outdoor learning space projects are completely supported by ESSER funds which are grant allocations that will expire in June of 2024.