Blue Lions win Sectional wrestling title

The Washington Blue Lions celebrate the program’s first Sectional title in over a decade Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Gallia Academy High School. Bradley Forsythe of Washington is about to turn Ayden McCafertey of Fairfield Union on his way to winning the Sectional title by pin at 113 pounds at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Brendan Peters of Washington competing against Wesley Scott of Chillicothe in a 175-pound match in the semifinals at the Division II Sectional tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Washington’s Tristan Vires (right) lifts Isaiah Roberts of Athens in the 157-pound championship match at the Sectional tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Washington’s Cameron Jones has the advantage in the match for third place against Chase Shriner of New Lexington at 190 pounds at the Sectional tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Washington’s Wesley Gibbs looks up to his coach while wrestling Wyatt Webb of Gallia Academy at 144 pounds in the semifinals of the Division II Sectional tournament at Gallia Academy High School Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Mack Parsley of Washington wrestles Nathan Gottke of New Lexington in a 165-pound match in the semifinals of the Division II Sectional tournament Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Gallia Academy High School.

GALLIPOLIS — The Washington Blue Lions made the trip to Gallipolis down by the Ohio River for the Division II Sectional wrestling tournament held Saturday, Feb. 24.

For the second year in a row, Gallia Academy High School held two simultaneous Sectionals, involving a total of 19 teams.

Washington was in the Gallia Academy No. 2 Sectional and the Blue Lions prevailed over nine other teams to win just their second Sectional in 23 years under head coach Louis Reid. The other was in 2012.

Washington completed the event with 211.5 team points.

New Lexington was second with 187.5 points, followed by host Gallia Academy with 186 points.

From the Frontier Athletic Conference, Chillicothe was fifth with 88 points, McClain was seventh with 64 points and Jackson was eighth with 60 team points.

The Blue Lions had one Sectional champion, Bradley Forsythe at 113 pounds, and a total of 12 competitors place in the top four to qualify for the Division II District tournament which will be held back at Gallia Academy High School this Friday and Saturday. A top four finish at the District qualifies a wrestler to the State tournament, to be held March 8-10 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Washington also has one District alternate — Jake Bashor placed fifth at 215 pounds.

The Blue Lions had five team members who placed second — Talon Freese, 126; Wesley Gibbs, 144; Malachi McCullough, 150; Tristan Vires, 157 and Mack Parsley, 165.

Placing third for the Blue Lions were Nathan Snyder, 106; Casen Snyder, 120; Jared Riveria, 138 and Brady Rohrer, 285.

Placing fourth was Brendan Peters at 175 and Cameron Jones at 190.

“It was our goal to win the Sectional, Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We felt coming in that we were the team to beat.

“After the FAC tournament and having our line-up (complete) for the first time, we won the FAC by 50 points, we thought we looked really good,” Reid said. “Austin Cottrell — (who is going into the U.S. Army, and had to choose between continuing his wrestling career for another week, at least, or fulfilling a commitment to his country, chose the Army commitment); had he been here, I think we would have done even better.

“We had 13 guys wrestle today and 12 of them are moving on to the District,” Reid said. “And we have one District alternate. Our goal was to have all 13 qualify for the District. If Austin had wrestled, our goal was the whole team.

“The team record is 13 (to Districts) in 2012 and 2013,” Reid said.

“Our kids came out and everyone won matches,” Reid said. “We had freshman Bradley Forsythe win the Sectional at 113 pounds.

“We put six kids in the finals,” Reid said. “It was a great day for the Blue Lions. I was really proud of the effort. Jared Riveria didn’t have a winning record, but he qualified (to the District).

“Casen Snyder has turned it on as of late,” Reid said. “He won FAC and today he qualified (to Districts). Senior Tristan Vires has made it back to the District tournament for the second time. Brady Rohrer, this will be his second time back.

“This will be the third time for Talon Freese to go to Districts,” Reid said. “Brendan Peters, this will be his first time (qualifying to the District). He was an alternate last year.

“Cameron Jones was an alternate last year and he’s qualified to Districts this year,” Reid said. “Mack Parsley, our returning State-qualifier, got second today.”