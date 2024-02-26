Yankee RSS Farmers 4-H club holds fourth meeting

The fourth meeting for the Yankee RSS Farmers was held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Madison Mills Township Hall.

The meeting was called to order by president Randon Stolzenburg. The 4-H pledge was led by Tanner and the pledge of allegiance was led by Braxton. Roll call was completed by saying your name, and your favorite candy. For punch and munch we had cupcakes, and/or pudding cups with Oreos on top.

Kyleigh Caldwell provided us with the secretary’s report, and Hayden Bartruff provided the treasurer’s report. Demonstrations were completed by Hayden Bartruff and Randon Stolzenburg, and they taught us how to play “Rock Paper Scissor Shoot.”

Fees were due Feb. 18 and all updated papers were handed out. Our next meeting will be Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m., at the Madison Mills Township Hall. Punch and Munch will be provided next meeting by Hayden Bartruff and Randon Stolzenburg.

The meeting was adjourned by Tanzyn Laymon and Hayden Bartruff.