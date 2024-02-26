Community Calendar

The following are upcoming local meetings and events:

Miami Trace LPDC meeting – Feb. 28

The Miami Trace Local School District Elementary Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Miami Trace Elementary at 4:05 p.m. in the first-floor conference room. Guests are welcome.

Acorn Intention Necklace Workshop – March 1

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., join Sylvia at Indigo Roots Studio to create your own unique acorn necklace that can be filled with your choice of herbs, natural stones and crystals, and any kind of meaningful intention you’d like to write out on a small scroll of paper. Spots are limited to 20 for this workshop, and all items necessary to create your own woodland acorn necklace will be included. The self-investment cost for this workshop will be $33.

Adena Fayette Volunteers Books & Gift Sale – March 4

The Adena Fayette Medical Center Volunteers will be sponsoring a Books and Gift one day sale on Monday, March 4, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. in the Adena Fayette County Medical Center Boardroom (next to the gift shop), 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. Come check it out. Books, along with many other products, at great prices. Proceeds will benefit patient care projects. The volunteers appreciate the community’s caring support.

Spring Open House at North Shore Primitive – March 8-9

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., join North Shore Primitives & Antiques in Washington Court House for its annual Spring Open House. There will be giveaways, prizes and treats.

Spring Open House at Simply Home – March 8-9

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join Simply Home in downtown Washington Court House for its annual Spring Open House. Shop new spring home decor and more.

Simple Sourdough with Sylvia – March 8

Have you been seeing loaves of lovely sourdough popping up all over your social media pages? Wondering what all the fuss is about, and wishing you knew where to start? Starting at 6:30 p.m., at Indigo Roots Studio, 212 E. Court St., Simple Sourdough with Sylvia will be bringing in a delicious loaf of baked sourdough along with a butter candle to share with all participants, and everyone will have a chance to practice their hand at the stretch and fold dough technique to perfect their bread-making magic. Self-investment for this workshop is $45 per person. Space is limited to 20 participants for this event so be sure to register early to save a spot.

The Fur Ball – March 9

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., join the Fayette Regional Humane Society for an evening of fundraising and celebrating animals. Catered meal – silent and live auctions – cocktails and brews – and a program that will touch your heart. Sponsorship opportunities available. Contact the Humane Society (740) 335-8126.

Destination Outlets Spring Extravaganza – March 9-10

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity as talented artisans and vendors showcase their unique creations. From handcrafted treasures to one-of-a-kind finds, there’s something for everyone. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10.