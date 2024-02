Weekly Sports Schedule – 2/24-3/4

Sat., Feb. 24

MT/WCH Gymnastics at Lakota East TBA

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Sectional Tournament) 10 a.m.

Mon., Feb, 26

No Events

Tues., Feb. 27

No Events

Wed., Feb. 28

No Events

Thurs., Feb. 29

MT/WCH Girls Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.

Fri., March 1

MT/WCH Boys Bowling at DI Southwest District Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek 8 a.m.

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 4 p.m.

Sat., March 2

MT/WCH Varsity Boys Wrestling at Gallia Academy (DII Southeast District Tournament) 10 a.m.

Sun., March 3

WCH Varsity Girls Wrestling at Harrison High School (Regional) 10 a.m.

Mon., March 4

Winner of Miami Trace/New Lexington vs winner of Marietta/Fairfield Union at Ohio University Convocation Center 6:15 p.m. (District Semifinal)