Haithcock Guthrie Washington’s Haithcock voted Player of the Year by coaches; 9 from Fayette County honored in District 14 Osborne Rickman Stewart Boedeker Tayese Wall

The basketball coaches in District 14 have voted for the top players for the 2023-24 season.

Washington High School senior Isaiah Haithcock was named Co-Player of the year in Division I/II. Sharing the honor is Hillsboro junior Tate Davis.

A total of nine players were recognized by the coaches.

Haithcock, fellow senior and teammate John Wall and sophomore Adam Guthrie of Miami Trace were named First Team, All-District.

Miami Trace seniors Bryson Osborne and Jessee Stewart and Washington senior Garrett Rickman were named Second Team, All-District for Division I/II.

Washington senior Gabe Tayese and Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker and Washington junior Maggi Wall were named Honorable Mention, All-District, as voted by the coaches.

___

2023-2024 Boys All District Division I/II

First Team

Isaiah Haithcock, Washington, Senior; Tate Davis, Hillsboro, Junior; Adam Guthrie, Miami Trace, Sophomore; Blake Fitch, Unioto, Sophomore; John Wall, Washington, Senior; Briley Cramer, Circleville, Senior

Second Team

Cooper Stoneking ,Chillicothe, Sophomore; Ne’miah Waugh, Logan Elm, Junior; Bryson Osborne, Miami Trace, Senior; Blake Hoops, Unioto, Junior; Garrett Rickman, Washington, Senior; Caden Nibert, Waverly, Senior

Honorable Mention

Caden Cox, Chillicothe, Freshman; Slater Search, Circleville, Senior; Jack Howland, Hillsboro, Freshman; Brody Sabine, Logan Elm, Senior; Seth Weller, McClain, Senior; Austin Boedeker, Miami Trace, Senior; Zeke Schobelock, Unioto, Senior; Gabe Tayese, Washington, Senior; Sawyer Meyers, Waverly, Freshman

Division I & II Co-Player of the Year: Isaiah Haithcock, Washington, Senior; Tate Davis, Hillsboro, Junior

Division I & II Coach of the Year: Matt Hoops, Unioto

Assistant Coach of the Year: Nick Easterday, Unioto

North South Representative: Bransyn Copas, North Adams

____

2023-2024 Boys All District Division III

First Team

Bransyn Copas, North Adams, Senior; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, Senior; Myles Montgomery, Minford, Junior; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, Senior; Connor Lintz, Northwest, Senior

Second Team

Joedy Ater, Adena, Senior; Devon Lattimore, Wheelersburg, Senior; Brody Clark, Westfall, Senior; Bennett Kayser Minford, Junior; Landen Jarrell, Zane Trace, Junior

Third Team

Jackson Shoemaker, Minford, Junior; Tanner Bolin, Northwest, Senior; Carson Free, Paint Valley, Junior; Brent McGuire, Piketon, Senior; Jeffrey Bishop, Portsmouth West, Senior

Honorable Mention

Lucas King, Adena, Sophomore; Grady Barber, Eastern Brown, Sophomore; Noah Potter, Huntington, Senior; Parker Lute, Lucasville Valley, Senior; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg-Clay, Sophomore; Jeffrey Pica, Minford, Senior; Jayce Rothwell, North Adams, Junior; Jay Jenkins, Northwest, Senior; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley, Junior; Carson Reed, Peebles, Junior; Garrett Legg, Piketon, Junior; Donnovan Breech, Portsmouth, Senior; Trevor Fike, Portsmouth West, Senior; Lane Williams, Southeastern, Junior; Trea Grooms, West Union, Junior; Jeremiah Layton, Westfall, Senior; Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg, Sophomore; Landon Robinson, Zane Trace, Junior

Division III Player of the Year: Bransyn Copas, North Adams, Senior

Division III Coach of the Year: Nathan Copas, North Adams

Assistant Coach of the Year: Nathan Childers, Piketon

North South Representative: Bransyn Copas, North Adams

____

2023-2024 Boys All District Division IV

First Team

Eli Roberts, South Webster, Junior; Larkin Friend, Fairfield, Senior; Cody Metzler, Notre Dame, Senior; Drew Haggy, Western Latham, Junior; Jace White, Eastern Pike, Senior

Second Team

Tyler Sommer, South Webster, Senior; Kam Janes, Western Latham, Junior; Jon Knapp, Green, Sophomore; Devin Allard, New Boston, Senior; Connor Darnell, Manchester, Senior

Third Team

Tucker Leist, Eastern Pike, Junior; Logan McIntosh, Fairfield, Junior; Trey House, Fairfield, Senior; Landon Barbarits, Notre Dame, Senior; Kenny Fowler, Portsmouth Clay, Senior; Weston Blair, Whiteoak, Senior

Honorable Mention

Teagan Werner, Eastern Pike, Senior; Gabe Fouch, Fairfield, Senior; Landon Kimbler, Green, Junior; Drew Kennedy, Manchester, Senior; Jayce Tabor, New Boston, Senior; Myles Phillips, Notre Dame, Junior; Keegan Newman, Portsmouth Clay, Senior; Keagan Barker, Portsmouth East, Junior; Jack Timothy, South Webster, Senior; Logan Lightle, Western Latham, Senior; Sawyer Blair, Whiteoak, Sophomore

Division IV Player of The Year: Eli Roberts South Webster Junior

Division IV Coach of The Year: Matt Mader Notre Dame

Division IV Assistant Coach of The Year: Travis Bradford Notre Dame

____

2024 District 14 Girls Selections

2023-2024 Girls All District Division I/II

First Team

Milee Smith, Unioto, Sophomore; Addison Edgington, Circleville, Freshman; Kiannah Ingram, Logan Elm, Sophomore; Mya Hamilton, Unioto, Junior; Paisley Pryor, McClain, Freshman

Second Team

Blake Herdman, Hillsboro, Junior; Caris Risner, Waverly, Junior; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace, Senior; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, Sophomore; Amaris Betts, Unioto, Senior; Paige O’Bryant, Waverly, Sophomore; Lily Barnes, McClain, Senior

Honorable Mention

Avery Cox, Chillicothe, Senior; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, Senior; Peighton Bledsoe, Hillsboro, Junior; Kimberly Petty, Logan Elm, Sophomore; Kaitlyn Jett, McClain, Senior; Gracie Lovett, Miami Trace, Freshman; Amelia Uhrig, Unioto, Senior; Maggi Wall, Washington, Junior; Sara Pecorari, Waverly, Junior

Division II Player of The Year: Milee Smith, Unioto

Division II Coach of The Year: Brian Bigam Circleville

Division II Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Fouch Hillsboro

Division II North/South All Star Game

Payton Johnson, Peebles Representative

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, Alternate

___

2023-2024 Girls All District Division III

First Team

Payton Johnson, Peebles, Senior; Emma Garrison, Adena, Senior; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, Sophomore; Emma Sayre Portsmouth West, Senior; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, Junior

Second Team

Kenlie Jones, North Adams, Senior; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, Senior; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Allie Baker, Huntington, Junior

Third Team

Faith Donley, Fairfield, Senior; Katelyn Boerger, North Adams, Junior; Macy Whisman, Portsmouth West, Freshman; Gabby Pernell, Southeastern, Senior; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay Senior; Lindsee Williams, Minford, Junior

Honorable Mention

Marly Halcomb, Adena, Freshman; Tabby Schumacher, Eastern Brown, Junior; Kelsey Clark, Fairfield, Junior; Emma Hinshaw, Huntington, Senior; Ella Barry, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Lexi Conkel, Minford, Junior; Harlee Brand, North Adams, Senior; Claire Newman, Northwest, Sophomore; Caydence Carroll, Peebles, Senior; Laila Kelly, Piketon, Freshman; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth, Freshman; Emily Moore, Portsmouth West, Senior; Gracie Brown, Southeastern, Sophomore; Bella Claxon, South Webster, Senior; Ashlah Staten, West Union, Junior; Mia Vastine, Wheelersburg; Carlie Clark, Zane Trace

Division III Player of The Year: Payton Johnson, Peebles

Division III Coach of The Year: Andrew Day, Adena

Division III Assistant Coach of The Year: Taylor Jodrey, North Adams

North South All Star Game: Payton Johnson, Peebles, Representative

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, Alternate

___

2023-2024 Girls All District Division IV

First Team

Abbie Knapp, Green, Freshman; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, Senior; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley, Senior; Gracie Ashley Notre Dame, Senior; Cassie Williams, New Boston, Senior

Second Team

Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, Freshman; Laiken Gullett, Eastern Pike, Sophomore; Karris Dye, Paint Valley, Sophomore; Katie Strickland, Notre Dame, Senior; Ella Kirby, Notre Dame, Senior; Raegan Wikoff, Manchester, Junior

Honorable Mention

Sophia Craf, Portsmouth Clay, Sophomore; Cylie Weaver, Eastern Pike, Junior; Brooklyn Boyer, New Boston, Junior; Matti Hayslip, Green, Freshman; Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley, Freshman; Madison Dunn, Manchester Junior; Annabelle Ball, Notre Dame, Senior; Sophia Stauffer, Paint Valley, Junior; Kerrigan Marhoover, Western Latham, Junior; Lydia Carr, Whiteoak, Senior

Division IV Player of The Year: Abbie Knapp Green

Division IV Coach of The Year: J.D. McKenzie Notre Dame

Division IV Assistant Coach of The Year: Missy Buckley New Boston

North South All Star Game: Payton Johnson, Peebles, Representative

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, Alternate