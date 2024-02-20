Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Katherine A. Dye, Wilmington, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
John Picklesimer, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Damien J. Juarez, South Solon, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Robert H. Hudson, Dayton, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Linda Warner, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Jon W. Webb, Blacklick, Ohio, 60/45 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Keith M. Woolever, 552 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Shawna Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
James T. Cokonougher, Greenfield, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Brito Munoz, Addison, Illinois, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Shannon N. Penwell, 134 Eyman Park Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Austin M. Randolph, 915 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Whitney D. Lambert, Latham, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Richard Brannon, 400 Spring Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Braydon T. Swaney, Sabina, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Laura J. Waddle, 2815 Ginger Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Beverly S. Cope, 308 Cloverleaf Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Deborah L. Wilson, 832 Conley Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maverick L. Rumer, 1003 Willard St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Franklin W. McCullah, 14059 SR 729, Jeffersonville, Ohio, equipment regulation violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Rebecca Fisher, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.
Derrick G. Stires, Hillsboro, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, fined $100 and costs, charge amended from domestic violence.
Emily D. Stires, 198 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, fined $100 and costs, charge amended from domestic violence.