Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Katherine A. Dye, Wilmington, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

John Picklesimer, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Damien J. Juarez, South Solon, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Robert H. Hudson, Dayton, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Linda Warner, Mt. Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jon W. Webb, Blacklick, Ohio, 60/45 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Keith M. Woolever, 552 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Shawna Smith, Chillicothe, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

James T. Cokonougher, Greenfield, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brito Munoz, Addison, Illinois, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Shannon N. Penwell, 134 Eyman Park Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin M. Randolph, 915 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Whitney D. Lambert, Latham, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard Brannon, 400 Spring Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Braydon T. Swaney, Sabina, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laura J. Waddle, 2815 Ginger Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Beverly S. Cope, 308 Cloverleaf Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah L. Wilson, 832 Conley Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maverick L. Rumer, 1003 Willard St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Franklin W. McCullah, 14059 SR 729, Jeffersonville, Ohio, equipment regulation violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca Fisher, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Derrick G. Stires, Hillsboro, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, fined $100 and costs, charge amended from domestic violence.

Emily D. Stires, 198 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, fined $100 and costs, charge amended from domestic violence.