No injuries reported in Tuesday evening garage fire on Washington Waterloo Rd.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A garage fire at 4821 Washington Waterloo Road broke out Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

The owner, David Boswell, said he heard a pop sound in the attached garage and when he went to look, the interior was in flames. Boswell and his dog got out of the house safely.

The fire also caused an undetermined amount of damage to his family room next to the garage, where he watches television. Boswell said his Kia Telluride in the garage was a total loss.

Chief Tim Downing, of the Washington Fire Department, said the fire is being considered accidental at this time, pending an insurance company determination.

First responders at the scene were Washington Fire Department, Bloomingburg Fire Department, Tri-County Mt. Sterling Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Fayette County Box 65, and Fayette County EMS.

The New Holland Fire Department responded to the scene, but was the first to be released from the area due to enough firefighter coverage. Concord-Green Fire Department went to cover the Washington Fire Station during the garage fire.