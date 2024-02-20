Blue Lions fall to Braves in OT heartbreaker, 38-37

Blue Lion senior Garrett Rickman defends Logan Elm’s Tyler Speas during the first half of the Sectional Semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Logan Elm would win the game in overtime by a score of 38-37. Photo by Mary Kay West

Postseason basketball means that anything can happen, and that regular season records go out the window as teams turn to ‘survive and advance’ mode.

Just 10 days prior, the Washington Blue Lions (15-3, 9-2 FAC) hosted the Logan Elm Braves (10-12, 6-9 MSL) and defeated them by a score of 62-35.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, the No. 3 seed Blue Lions hosted the No. 14 seed Braves in a Sectional Semifinal contest.

It was a different turn of events on this evening, as Logan Elm pulled off the upset in overtime, 38-37.

After taking a 2-0 lead to start the contest, the Braves did not lead again until there were less than three minutes remaining in the overtime period.

Washington led 12-4 after the opening quarter, thanks in part to two three-pointers late in the period from senior Garrett Rickman.

The Blue Lions outscored Logan Elm 8-4 in the second quarter to take a 20-8 lead into the half.

A 7-0 run from the Braves to begin the third quarter had them down five and forced a Washington time out.

A free throw from Blue Lion senior Isaiah Haithcock ended the run, but then two Logan Elm free throws had them within four points, 21-17.

On the ensuing possession, Washington senior Gabe Tayese recovered a loose ball and found fellow senior John Wall on the wing for a three to extend the lead to seven points, 24-17.

The Braves answered with a three of their own, and then the the Blue Lions responded with a layup from Isaiah.

Washington possessed the ball with just over a minute to go in the third quarter and chose to hold for the final shot. The were able to get three shots off, but none would fall as they took a 26-20 lead into the final quarter.

Five straight points from Logan Elm’s Nemiah Waugh had them down one point, but a big three from Rickman gave Washington a 29-25 lead with 4:45 left in the game.

The Braves later scored on a wide open layup off of a baseline out of bounds play to make it 29-27, and then a steal and layup from Waugh tied it at 29 with around two minutes remaining.

Washington would later call a time out with 52.7 seconds to go and possession of the basketball. They would control the ball for the remainder of the quarter, but were unable to get a shot to go in and the game headed to overtime.

After a free throw from Isaiah at the 3:40 mark, Logan Elm’s Carson Summers knocked down a jumper to give the Braves a 31-30 lead.

Two free throws from Blue Lion sophomore Noah Haithcock put them back ahead 32-31, but the Braves answered with another layup off of an out of bounds play to make it 33-32.

Isaiah knocked down two free throws with 47.2 seconds remaining to give Washington the lead yet again, 34-33.

With 31.6 seconds left, Waugh drilled a turnaround jumper to take the lead back and the Blue Lions would call a time out.

Rickman would later find Wall at the wing for a huge three with 12.3 seconds to go in the game. Logan Elm would call a time out with Washington ahead, 37-35.

The Braves found Camm Redd under the basket with 3.6 seconds left to tie the game which led to another Blue Lion timeout.

Out of the timeout, Washington would throw the ball away when trying to inbound it, giving Logan Elm the ball underneath their own basket.

They would get the ball to Waugh who was fouled at the buzzer while shooting.

With just one point needed to win the game, Waugh sank the first free throw to complete the upset and send the Braves to the Sectional Championship.

Logan Elm will now play on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Miami Trace High School against No. 6 seed Unioto. The Shermans defeated No. 11 seed Sheridan by a score of 81-75 on Tuesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

LE 4 4 12 9 9 — 38

W 12 8 6 3 8 — 37

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1 (3)-2-13; John Wall 2 (2)-0-10; Will Miller 0-0-0; Noah Haithcock 1-2-4; Gabe Tayese 0-0-0; Isaiah Haithcock 2-6-10. TOTALS — 6 (5)-10-37. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 3, Wall 2. Field goal shooting: 11 of 35 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 12 for 42 percent. Turnovers: 13. Rebounds: 27 (6 offensive). Blocked shots: 5. Assists: 6. Steals: 4.

LOGAN ELM — Camm Redd 2-0-4; Tyler Speas 2-0-4; Brody Neff 0-0-0; Carson Summers 4-2-10; Brody Sabine 0-(1)-0-3; Aiden Williams 0-0-0; Nemiah Waugh 6-5-17; Keegan Diehl 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (1)-7-38. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Sabine. Turnovers: 7.