WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 18

Allyson West, 21, at large, disorderly conduct.

Feb. 17

James Thompson, 20, Chillicothe, driving under suspension.

Kristen Morris, 38, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 16

Jonnetta M. Tyree, 35, 1131 S. Elm St., disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Christopher N. Scott, 40, Peebles, fictitious registration, non-compliance suspension.

Albert F. Milligan III, 35, 331 Rose Ave., abusing harmful intoxicants, criminal trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 15

Savannah M. Osborne, expired registration.

Cecil Carter III, 59, 648 Yeoman St., theft, trespass.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Tabitha K. Everhart, 54, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 41, expired operator’s license, unsafe vehicle, Greene County warrant.

Danielle A. Jansen, 35, 856 Linden Ave., obstructing.

Jeffrey Jansen, 47, 856 Linden Ave., Geauga County contempt warrant.

Feb. 13

Juvenile, 11, Washington C.H., unruly, disorderly conduct.