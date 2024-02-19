Vacant home on Dill Rd. destroyed by fire Saturday

No injuries were reported after a vacant home on Dill Road was deemed a complete loss due to fire on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fire destroyed a vacant home at 673 Dill Road on Saturday morning.

According to Bloomingburg Paint Marion (BPM) Joint Fire District Chief Ron Huff, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The home was set to eventually be burned for training purposes in the future, according to Huff.

Several agencies responded for mutual aid, including Jefferson Township Fire Department, Concord-Green Fire Department, Washington Fire Department, Box 65, New Holland Fire Department, and Fayette County EMS.

“Our department, along with several others, were in training on Saturday morning at the Fayette County Fairgrounds,” said Huff. “Jefferson Township was the first on the scene as they had people available, and then we all came afterwards.”

The call regarding the fire came in at 10:12 a.m. on Saturday, and the responding departments left the scene around 2 p.m.

“We got with the owner and we went ahead and demolished the house and let it burn,” Huff said. “It was scheduled to be demolished anyways, so after we got with the owner we had permission to go ahead and let it burn instead of trying to extend resources to put it out.”