Ready for the ultimate brownie recipe?

Hello!

Are you looking for the ultimate brownie recipe, how about a Cheesecake brownie recipe?

This week’s recipe is just that.

Brownie on the bottom and cheesecake on the top, and it is wonderful.

I just made this one this past weekend.

I think the next time I make it, and I know I will soon, I will bake it in a 13×9 pan instead of a nine-inch square pan. When I baked it in the nine-inch square pan, the cheesecake part puffed way up and I was concerned it would run oven in the oven. It would have done better in a bigger pan and not run the risk of losing part of it in the oven. I also had to add about 15 minutes more to the baking time to make sure it was cooked through.

It does take a bit of fuss over this one, because you do have to make the brownies and then make the cheesecake layer. It’s ok to spend the extra time on it because it’s worth it.

I used dark chocolate chips in the brownies, it melted nicely with the butter and the flavor is super chocolatey.

I do recommend you use parchment paper to line your baking dish with. I had some of the paper to hang over the edges so after the brownies cooled completely, I just lifted them out of the baking dish with the parchment paper. It made it very easy to cut and clean up.

Cheesecake Brownies

Brownie Batter

1 ½ sticks butter.

10.5 ounces dark chocolate

3 eggs

1 ¼ sugar

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

Cheesecake

13 ounces of cream cheese (room temperature)

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9-inch baking tray with parchment paper.

Make the brownie: Whip eggs and sugar until light and thick, like custard. (3 eggs and 1 ¼ cups sugar)

Melt butter and chocolate together in the microwave at 30 second intervals.

Pour chocolate and butter mix into the egg/sugar mix and mix until combined.

Fold in flour and salt until combined.

Set aside a small amount of the brownie batter for swirling on top. (about ½ cup) then pour the rest of the batter into the prepared pan.

Make the cheesecake: Place all the cheesecake ingredients in a bowl and cream together until smooth.

Pour on top of the brownie mix in the pan and use a toothpick or knife to swirl the two layers together just slightly-just so they bake together well. Add a few dollops of the reserved brownie mix on top and swirl those into the top of the cheesecake to make a pretty design.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the cheesecake just starts to turn golden at the edges. Ther should still be a wobble in the middle of the cheesecake.

Let cool completely before attempting to slice. You can even chill them in the fridge before slicing. It makes it easier.

——————-

This week I would like to include a recipe that Debbie Baughn sent in.

This one sounds very good and easy. I’m looking forward to trying this.

Macaroni Salad

1lb of elbow macaroni

1–24-ounce jar of Marzetti slaw dressing with the blue lid.

2 chopped bell peppers (red and green)

1 bunch of green onion tops, chopped.

2 or 3 carrots grated.

6 hardboiled eggs chopped.

A dash of salt and pepper to taste

Directions.

Cook macaroni, boil for 9 minutes, drain and rinse. Drain again. Add slaw dressing and mix, add your vegetable, mix and then add your eggs followed by salt and pepper. Refrigerate, make sure its cold before serving.

Thank you, Debbie Baughn, for sharing!

Enjoy!